Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- hitting .103 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .165.
- In 19 of 44 games this season (43.2%), Hedges has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 44 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.175
|AVG
|.156
|.200
|OBP
|.236
|.222
|SLG
|.234
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
