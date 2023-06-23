Austin Hedges -- hitting .103 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .165.

In 19 of 44 games this season (43.2%), Hedges has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 44 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .175 AVG .156 .200 OBP .236 .222 SLG .234 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings