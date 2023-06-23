Jack Suwinski -- .074 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .221 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 30 of 64 games this season (46.9%) Suwinski has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (34.4%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .202 AVG .242 .325 OBP .360 .404 SLG .579 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 39/17 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings