Ji-Hwan Bae -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .250.
  • Bae has recorded a hit in 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 64 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17.2% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 35
.253 AVG .248
.310 OBP .317
.341 SLG .312
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
11 RBI 7
23/8 K/BB 28/9
11 SB 9

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, one per game).
  • Luzardo (6-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.
