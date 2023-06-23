Ji-Hwan Bae -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .250.

Bae has recorded a hit in 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 64 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 17.2% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .253 AVG .248 .310 OBP .317 .341 SLG .312 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 28/9 11 SB 9

