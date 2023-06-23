The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .406, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

In 46 of 70 games this year (65.7%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has an RBI in 16 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 26 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .321 AVG .199 .359 OBP .235 .489 SLG .326 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 18 RBI 13 23/8 K/BB 34/7 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings