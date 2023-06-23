Friday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (43-33) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) at LoanDepot park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for the Marlins and Luis Ortiz (1-3) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (307 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule