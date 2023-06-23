On Friday, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (43-33) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) at LoanDepot park. Jesus Luzardo will get the nod for the Marlins, while Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Pirates.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 4.09 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.30 ERA)

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 21, or 67.7%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Marlins went 4-1 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+310) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +1800 - 5th

