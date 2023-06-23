Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Andrew McCutchen and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 44 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .260/.383/.419 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 72 hits with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.296/.406 on the year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew McCutchen, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (6-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Luzardo has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 18 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Mariners Jun. 12 4.0 6 6 5 3 1 vs. Royals Jun. 6 7.0 2 1 1 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 5.1 4 5 5 8 1 at Angels May. 26 5.0 7 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Ortiz's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .397/.447/.483 so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .252/.352/.538 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.