Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Marlins on June 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Andrew McCutchen and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McCutchen Stats
- McCutchen has 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 44 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .260/.383/.419 slash line so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 72 hits with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.296/.406 on the year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (6-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.
- Luzardo has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 18
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 6
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|5.1
|4
|5
|5
|8
|1
|at Angels
|May. 26
|5.0
|7
|1
|1
|7
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .397/.447/.483 so far this year.
- Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 19
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .252/.352/.538 slash line on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
