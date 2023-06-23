The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) carry a 10-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Marlins (43-33), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for the Marlins and Luis Ortiz (1-3) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 4.09 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (1-3) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.30, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.

Ortiz is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Ortiz is trying to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (6-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.09, a 4.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.255 in 15 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Luzardo has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.09), 39th in WHIP (1.255), and 15th in K/9 (10.1).

