Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .247.
- In 49.2% of his 59 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven home a run in 11 games this season (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 12 of 59 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.256
|AVG
|.239
|.359
|OBP
|.314
|.410
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|22/11
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (6-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
