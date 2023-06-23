The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .247.

In 49.2% of his 59 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven home a run in 11 games this season (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 12 of 59 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Home Away 28 GP 30 .256 AVG .239 .359 OBP .314 .410 SLG .380 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 22/11 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 0

