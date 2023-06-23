The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh totaled 322.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 13th, giving up 330.4 yards per game.

At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. Away, they were 5-4.

When favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

Also, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +6600 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +5000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3300 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

