Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 57 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.3%).
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (40.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.419
|OBP
|.347
|.398
|SLG
|.430
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|23/24
|K/BB
|31/20
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
