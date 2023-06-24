Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 57 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.3%).

He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (40.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .286 AVG .240 .419 OBP .347 .398 SLG .430 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 23/24 K/BB 31/20 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings