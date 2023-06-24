Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .163 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • In 19 of 45 games this year (42.2%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (17.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 24
.175 AVG .152
.200 OBP .230
.222 SLG .227
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 9
15/1 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.