Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .163 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 19 of 45 games this year (42.2%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (17.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .175 AVG .152 .200 OBP .230 .222 SLG .227 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings