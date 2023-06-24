Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 58.2% of his games this season (39 of 67), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in six games this year (9.0%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 25 games this year (37.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 33
.197 AVG .258
.290 OBP .331
.295 SLG .444
8 XBH 15
2 HR 4
11 RBI 25
27/16 K/BB 25/15
4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.