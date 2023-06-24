On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .221 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 46.9% of his 64 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 22 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .202 AVG .242 .325 OBP .360 .404 SLG .579 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 39/17 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings