On Saturday, Jason Delay (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .282 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Delay has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this year (14 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Delay has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .262 AVG .302 .354 OBP .340 .286 SLG .488 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 4 10/5 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings