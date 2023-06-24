Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .077 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .246 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Bae has recorded a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.5%).

He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .253 AVG .241 .310 OBP .309 .341 SLG .304 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 29/9 11 SB 9

Marlins Pitching Rankings