Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has an OPS of .693, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Hayes has recorded a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.8%).

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.3%).

In 26 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .321 AVG .193 .359 OBP .229 .489 SLG .317 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 18 RBI 13 23/8 K/BB 36/7 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings