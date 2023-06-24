Saturday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (43-34) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) at LoanDepot park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 3-2 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Marlins will call on Bryan Hoeing (1-1) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 3, Pirates 2.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Pirates matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This year, Pittsburgh has won six of 12 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (310 total, 4.1 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.37 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule