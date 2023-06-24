Osvaldo Bido will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 69 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 310 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.387 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bido will get the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing six innings and giving up three earned runs.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In two starts, Bido has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Corbin Burnes

