Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (43-34) will host Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, June 24, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 21 (65.6%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 10-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+320)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +2000 - 5th

