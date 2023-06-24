Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Andrew McCutchen and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at LoanDepot park on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 44 walks and 24 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .260/.381/.416 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 72 hits with 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .255/.292/.401 slash line so far this season.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .402/.452/.487 on the year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .429 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .252/.351/.534 so far this year.

Soler has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

