Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tucupita Marcano (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Marlins Player Props
|Pirates vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Marlins
|Pirates vs Marlins Odds
|Pirates vs Marlins Prediction
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Marcano has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (22.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.242
|.276
|OBP
|.311
|.386
|SLG
|.409
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|10/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|3
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.