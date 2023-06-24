On Saturday, Tucupita Marcano (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Marcano has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (22.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 26
.241 AVG .242
.276 OBP .311
.386 SLG .409
8 XBH 8
2 HR 1
8 RBI 6
10/3 K/BB 12/5
3 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
