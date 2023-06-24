On Saturday, Tucupita Marcano (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Marcano has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (22.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .241 AVG .242 .276 OBP .311 .386 SLG .409 8 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 6 10/3 K/BB 12/5 3 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings