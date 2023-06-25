Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two doubles) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .267 with 47 walks and 34 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 62nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- McCutchen has recorded a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.5%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.2% of his games this year, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (41.5%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|35
|.286
|AVG
|.252
|.419
|OBP
|.369
|.398
|SLG
|.455
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|23/24
|K/BB
|31/23
|5
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.54, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
