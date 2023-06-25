The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two doubles) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .267 with 47 walks and 34 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 62nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

McCutchen has recorded a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.5%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.2% of his games this year, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this year (41.5%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .286 AVG .252 .419 OBP .369 .398 SLG .455 5 XBH 13 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 23/24 K/BB 31/23 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings