Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and three RBI), take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Marlins Player Props
|Pirates vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Marlins
|Pirates vs Marlins Odds
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .163 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 45 games (17.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.175
|AVG
|.152
|.200
|OBP
|.230
|.222
|SLG
|.227
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.54, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.