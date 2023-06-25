Caroline Dolehide 2023 Wimbledon Odds
After exiting in the qualification round 1 of Viking International Eastbourne in her most recent tournament (losing to Madison Brengle), Caroline Dolehide will open Wimbledon against Daria Kasatkina (in the round of 128). Dolehide's odds are +50000 to win this event at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Dolehide at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Dolehide's Next Match
In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET), Dolehide will play Kasatkina.
Caroline Dolehide Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +50000
Dolehide Stats
- In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Dolehide was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 112-ranked Brengle, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7.
- In 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, Dolehide is 13-14 and has yet to win a title.
- Dolehide is 0-2 on grass over the past year.
- Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Dolehide has played 27 matches and 22.1 games per match.
- On grass, Dolehide has played two matches over the past year, and she has totaled 29.5 games per match while winning 45.8% of games.
- Dolehide has won 27.8% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games over the past 12 months.
