Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.000 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 44 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .219 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 141st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 39th in slugging.
- In 46.2% of his 65 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 65), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this year (33.8%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.202
|AVG
|.237
|.325
|OBP
|.353
|.404
|SLG
|.567
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|39/17
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez (4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.54, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .182 batting average against him.
