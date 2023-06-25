Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .077 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .246 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (16.9%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.253
|AVG
|.241
|.310
|OBP
|.309
|.341
|SLG
|.304
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|29/9
|11
|SB
|9
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Marlins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez (4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 1.54 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
