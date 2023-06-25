Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Marlins Player Props
|Pirates vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Marlins
|Pirates vs Marlins Odds
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Hayes has recorded a hit in 47 of 72 games this year (65.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Hayes has an RBI in 17 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 26 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.359
|OBP
|.228
|.489
|SLG
|.313
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|23/8
|K/BB
|37/7
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.54, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.