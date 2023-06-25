Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (44-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (4-1) for the Marlins and Johan Oviedo (3-7) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-8.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (313 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

