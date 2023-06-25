Pirates vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (44-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.
The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (4-1) for the Marlins and Johan Oviedo (3-7) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Marlins 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-8.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (40.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (313 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
|June 21
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 22
|@ Marlins
|L 6-4
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
|June 23
|@ Marlins
|W 3-1
|Luis Ortiz vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 24
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Osvaldo Bido vs Bryan Hoeing
|June 25
|@ Marlins
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Eury Pérez
|June 27
|Padres
|-
|Rich Hill vs Yu Darvish
|June 28
|Padres
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Blake Snell
|June 29
|Padres
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Joe Musgrove
|June 30
|Brewers
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Corbin Burnes
|July 1
|Brewers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Colin Rea
