Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 69 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 313 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.33 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.389 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 15 starts this season, Oviedo has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Corbin Burnes 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Colin Rea

