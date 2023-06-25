When the Miami Marlins (44-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) square of at LoanDepot park on Sunday, June 25, Eury Perez will get the ball for the Marlins, while the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the mound. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+145). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.54 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-7, 4.30 ERA)

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Marlins went 5-2 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 23 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +2200 - 5th

