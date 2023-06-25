The Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) visit the Miami Marlins (44-34) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (4-1) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-7) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.54 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-7, 4.30 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.

Oviedo is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.54, a 3.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000 in eight games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

