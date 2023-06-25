Pirates vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
The Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) visit the Miami Marlins (44-34) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (4-1) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-7) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.54 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-7, 4.30 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
- Oviedo is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this matchup.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.54, a 3.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000 in eight games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Perez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
