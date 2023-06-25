Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (29 of 51), with multiple hits six times (11.8%).
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marcano has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.241
|AVG
|.232
|.276
|OBP
|.299
|.386
|SLG
|.391
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|10/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|3
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.54, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
