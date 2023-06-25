Tucupita Marcano -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (29 of 51), with multiple hits six times (11.8%).

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marcano has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .241 AVG .232 .276 OBP .299 .386 SLG .391 8 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 6 10/3 K/BB 13/5 3 SB 1

