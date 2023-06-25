Tucupita Marcano -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (29 of 51), with multiple hits six times (11.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Marcano has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 27
.241 AVG .232
.276 OBP .299
.386 SLG .391
8 XBH 8
2 HR 1
8 RBI 6
10/3 K/BB 13/5
3 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • The Marlins will send Perez (4-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.54, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.