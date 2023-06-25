The New York Liberty (8-3) and Natasha Cloud's Washington Mystics (8-4) meet at Barclays Center on Sunday, June 25, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

New York earned a 110-80 win against Atlanta in their last game. The team was led by Betnijah Laney's 19 points and Jonquel Jones' 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Washington is coming into this game having beat Chicago 80-59 in their last outing. Elena Delle Donne led the team with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+260 to win)

Mystics (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are second-worst in the league offensively (76.2 points scored per game) but best defensively (72.5 points conceded).

In 2023, Washington is eighth in the league in rebounds (34.6 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.3).

The Mystics are seventh in the league in assists (18.1 per game) in 2023.

Washington is the third-best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in turnovers forced (15.3).

The Mystics make 7.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.8% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023 Washington is third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.5%).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home the Mystics score 79.8 points per game, 7.3 more than on the road (72.5). On defense they give up 74 points per game at home, three more than away (71).

This year Washington is pulling down fewer rebounds at home (32.5 per game) than away (36.7). And it is giving up more at home (36.8) than on the road (35.7).

At home the Mystics are collecting 18.5 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (17.7).

Washington commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.3) than away (13.8), and it forces more at home (16) than away (14.7).

The Mystics sink more 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than away (6.7), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (31%).

This year Washington is conceding more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.5%) than away (25.9%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

The Mystics have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

Against the spread, Washington is 5-6-0 this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mystics have a 27.8% chance to win.

