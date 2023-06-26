The Cleveland Browns right now have +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Browns and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last year, the Browns were 4-4. On the road, they were 3-6.

As the underdog in the game, Cleveland was 3-6. When favored, the Browns went 3-4.

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.

Chubb also had 27 catches for 239 yards and one TD.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

Myles Garrett registered 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +12500 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +5000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

