Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (.080 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .160 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 46 games this season (41.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In nine games this year (19.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.175
|AVG
|.147
|.200
|OBP
|.224
|.222
|SLG
|.221
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Darvish (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 60th, 1.225 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
