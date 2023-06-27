The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .225 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 40 of 69 games this season (58.0%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 37.7% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (23 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .197 AVG .252 .290 OBP .331 .295 SLG .427 8 XBH 15 2 HR 4 11 RBI 26 27/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings