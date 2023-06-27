Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .225 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 40 of 69 games this season (58.0%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (23 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.197
|AVG
|.252
|.290
|OBP
|.331
|.295
|SLG
|.427
|8
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|26
|27/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Darvish (5-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 60th, 1.225 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
