Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .000 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 27 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .217 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 30 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Suwinski has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.202
|AVG
|.232
|.325
|OBP
|.347
|.404
|SLG
|.556
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|40/17
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Padres will send Darvish (5-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.84), 39th in WHIP (1.225), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.