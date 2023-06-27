Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .000 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 27 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .217 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 30 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Suwinski has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .202 AVG .232 .325 OBP .347 .404 SLG .556 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 40/17 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings