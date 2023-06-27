The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.069 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .242 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

In 53.0% of his games this season (35 of 66), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 66 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 16.7% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 37 .253 AVG .233 .310 OBP .299 .341 SLG .293 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 31/9 11 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings