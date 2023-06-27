On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

In 65.3% of his games this year (47 of 72), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in five games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has an RBI in 17 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .321 AVG .193 .359 OBP .228 .489 SLG .313 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 18 RBI 14 23/8 K/BB 37/7 4 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings