Pirates vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game between the San Diego Padres (37-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 27.
The probable starters are Yu Darvish (5-6) for the Padres and Rich Hill (6-7) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Pirates Player Props
|Padres vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 1-8.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.
- The Pirates have come away with 23 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (313 total).
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 22
|@ Marlins
|L 6-4
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
|June 23
|@ Marlins
|W 3-1
|Luis Ortiz vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 24
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Osvaldo Bido vs Bryan Hoeing
|June 25
|@ Marlins
|L 2-0
|Johan Oviedo vs Eury Pérez
|June 27
|Padres
|-
|Rich Hill vs Yu Darvish
|June 28
|Padres
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Blake Snell
|June 29
|Padres
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Joe Musgrove
|June 30
|Brewers
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Corbin Burnes
|July 1
|Brewers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Colin Rea
|July 2
|Brewers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Julio Teheran
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.