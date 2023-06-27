Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Yu Darvish, who is the named starter for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Pirates are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Padres (-190). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -190 +155 9 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests. Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 7.5.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 23 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 37 of its 77 chances.

The Pirates have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-19 17-23 15-21 20-21 23-31 12-11

