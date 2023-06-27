Yu Darvish starts for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 69 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 222 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 313 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.386 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Rich Hill (6-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Hill has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Corbin Burnes 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Colin Rea 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Julio Teheran

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.