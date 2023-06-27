Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Andrew McCutchen and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has nine doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 24 RBI (61 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .271/.394/.431 on the season.

McCutchen has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles and six walks.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 17 doubles, six home runs, 33 walks and 37 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .225/.311/.364 slash line so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew McCutchen, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.

Darvish has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.84), 39th in WHIP (1.225), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 21 6.0 7 4 4 6 2 vs. Rays Jun. 16 5.0 8 6 6 5 1 at Rockies Jun. 9 5.1 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 28 2.2 7 7 7 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soto Stats

Soto has 73 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 71 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.425/.502 so far this year.

Soto hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and eight RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 23 2-for-3 2 1 3 6 0 at Giants Jun. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.