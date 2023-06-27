The San Diego Padres (37-41) and Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42) both head into Tuesday's outing on losing streaks. The Padres have dropped two in a row, the Pirates two in a row.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (5-6) for the Padres and Rich Hill (6-7) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (5-6, 4.84 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-7, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.45 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Hill has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (5-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, a 3.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.225 in 14 games this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 60th, 1.225 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.