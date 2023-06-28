Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 45 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .217 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 140th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Suwinski has had a hit in 31 of 67 games this year (46.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.4%).

He has hit a home run in 17.9% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 23 games this season (34.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 23 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .204 AVG .232 .328 OBP .347 .426 SLG .556 12 XBH 12 6 HR 10 16 RBI 20 40/20 K/BB 40/17 4 SB 2

