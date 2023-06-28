Wednesday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (37-42) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 28.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (4-6) for the Padres and Mitch Keller (8-3) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 6-7 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (322 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule