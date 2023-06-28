Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 72 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 322 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.388 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (8-3) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw

