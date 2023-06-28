On Wednesday, June 28, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (37-42) visit Andrew McCutchen's Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (4-6, 3.33 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.45 ERA)

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 55 times and won 28, or 50.9%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 12-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

San Diego has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 24, or 40.7%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 6-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 2-7.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Connor Joe 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+300) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

