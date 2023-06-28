Rodolfo Castro -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .240 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (20.6%).

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (20.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .265 AVG .220 .361 OBP .291 .410 SLG .350 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 11 23/11 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings